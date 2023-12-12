Tokyo stocks open higher as tech rallies on Wall St. rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday on a rally in technology shares, with sentiment lifted by a Wall Street rise overnight on receding recession fears.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 308.23 points, or 0.94 percent, from Monday to 33,100.03. The broader Topix index was up 7.05 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,365.60.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric appliance, machinery and nonferrous metal issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 146.03-06 yen compared with 146.14-24 yen in New York and 146.36-39 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday...