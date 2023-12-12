Tokyo stocks rise in morning after Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning on buying of technology issues that tracked gains on Wall Street, but advances were limited ahead of major economic events in Japan and the United States later this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 191.57 points, or 0.58 percent, from Monday to 32,983.37. The broader Topix index was up 6.61 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,365.16.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by real estate, nonferrous metal and electric appliance issues.