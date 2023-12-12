Tokyo stocks end mixed amid caution before major economic events

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as an initial rise led by technology buying was swiftly erased, with caution prevailing ahead of major economic events in Japan and the United States scheduled for later this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 51.90 points, or 0.16 percent, from Monday at 32,843.70. The broader Topix index finished 5.39 points, or 0.23 percent, lower at 2,353.16.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric appliance and nonferrous metal issues, while electric power and gas and bank issues led decliners.