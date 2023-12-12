Japan to issue 3 new banknotes on July 3, 1st renewal in 20 years

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will start issuing new 10,000 yen ($69), 5,000 yen and 1,000 yen banknotes on July 3, marking the first redesign in about two decades, the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Japan said Tuesday.

Even after the new bills begin circulating, the current banknotes will remain legal tender.

The 10,000 yen bill will feature Eiichi Shibusawa, known as “the father of Japanese capitalism.” Umeko Tsuda, an educator who pioneered women’s higher education, will grace the new 5,000 yen bill while the 1,000 yen note will honor microbiologist Shibasaburo Kitasato, who developed a serum therapy for tetanus...