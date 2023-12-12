Ex-Tokyo Olympics operations executive found guilty of bid-rigging

Newsfrom Japan

A Tokyo court sentenced a former operations executive on the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee to two years in prison, suspended for four years, for playing a central role in rigging bids related to the 2021 Summer Games. Yasuo Mori "took the lead in arranging bid-rigging among operators, leveraging his influence as an executive," the Tokyo District Court's Presiding Judge Kenji Yasunaga said in the ruling over Mori's role in bid rigging for contracts worth around 43.7 billion yen ($301 million) to plan and run Olympic test events and competitions. The case, along with a bribery scandal invo...