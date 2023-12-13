Tokyo stocks open higher after Wall St. rises on rate optimism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday tracking Wall Street gains, as views that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates were supported by the latest inflation data coming largely within market expectations.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 141.59 points, or 0.43 percent, from Tuesday to 32,985.29. The broader Topix index was up 2.87 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,356.03.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by machinery, service and electric appliance issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 145.27-29 yen compared with 14...