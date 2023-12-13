China, Vietnam agree to deepen ties, avoid maritime confrontation

Newsfrom Japan

China and Vietnam agreed Tuesday to deepen bilateral ties through the issuance of a joint statement on building a “community with a shared future” and avoid confrontation over territorial disputes in the South China Sea, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is on a two-day state visit to the Southeast Asian country, and Vietnam’s Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong shared the view that the neighbors should “carry forward the traditional friendship forged by older-generation leaders” and achieve “win-win outcomes and common success.”

Referring to bilateral te...