Tokyo stocks rise in morning on solid BOJ Tankan results

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Wednesday, as investor sentiment was lifted by the Bank of Japan’s Tankan business survey showing an improvement in confidence among major firms.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 143.99 points, or 0.44 percent, from Tuesday to 32,987.69. The broader Topix index was up 0.39 point, or 0.02 percent, at 2,353.55.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by machinery, electric appliance and service issues.