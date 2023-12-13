Thai PM urges Japan automakers to switch focus to EVs

Newsfrom Japan

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has warned Japanese automakers could be “left behind” unless they quickly transition to producing more electric vehicles, as rivals from China claim market share in the Southeast Asian country.

The businessman-turned-politician made the remark during an interview with Japanese media Tuesday ahead of his visit to Tokyo to attend a summit on Sunday between Japan and ASEAN members.

“You have been lagging in terms of EV manufacturing or developing,” Srettha said, stressing the Japanese automobile industry needs to catch up with the global electrification trend....