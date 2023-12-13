Nikkei rises for 3rd day on robust BOJ Tankan results

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Wednesday, lifting the Nikkei index for three days in a row, on buying supported by the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey showing continued improvement in sentiment among Japanese companies. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 82.65 points, or 0.25 percent, from Tuesday at 32,926.35. The broader Topix index finished 1.76 points, or 0.07 percent, higher at 2,354.92. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by machinery, bank and precision instrument issues.