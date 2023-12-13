Panel urges Japan to prep for digital yen that coexists with cash

Newsfrom Japan

Japan should make preparations to issue a digital yen “without delay” and treat it as legal tender that would coexist with cash, a government panel of experts said Wednesday.

The nine-member panel under the Finance Ministry said any central bank digital currency, or a digital yen, should be usable “by anyone, anytime and anywhere” and compatible with other private companies’ digital payment services.

Currently, Japan does not have specific plans to introduce a digital yen. However, the Bank of Japan has launched a pilot program to study the feasibility of implementing such a currency.

China ha...