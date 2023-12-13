Football: Marinos reach ACL knockout stage as Muscat bids farewell

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama F Marinos reached the Asian Champions League knockout stage on Wednesday, easing past China's Shandong Taishan 3-0 at home to top Group G in manager Kevin Muscat's final game in charge. The Brazilian attacking triumvirate of Elber, Anderson Lopes and Yan Matheus all got on the scoresheet for Marinos as the departing Australian signed off in style at Nissan Stadium. "(I am) really pleased," Muscat said. "It's been an emotional week, 10 days. We prepare for our brand of football. We prepare for winning games, so it's not surprising that we needed two goals and we got three and could hav...