Baseball: Ohtani to speak to press Thursday at Dodger Stadium

Newly signed Los Angeles Dodger Shohei Ohtani will participate in a press conference Thursday at Dodger Stadium, the club said, after the two-way star accepted a 10-year contract following negotiations kept tightly under wraps.

Ohtani last talked to the media on Aug. 9. The 29-year-old spoke during an MLB Network program upon receiving the American League MVP award on Nov. 16, but a press conference planned for the same day was canceled.

His introductory press conference in Los Angeles, slated to begin at 3 p.m., will also feature Andrew Friedman, the team’s president of baseball operations, t...