Japan, Britain, Italy to set up liaison body for fighter jet program

Newsfrom Japan

The defense ministers of Japan, Britain and Italy are expected to agree Thursday to establish a coordinating body to proceed with their plan to jointly develop a next-generation fighter jet, a key step to putting the project into practice. Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and his British and Italian counterparts, Grant Shapps and Guido Crosetto, will also likely reaffirm the schedule for the warplane's deployment in 2035 when the three meet in Tokyo later in the day, according to sources close to the matter. The Global Combat Air Program fighter project was unveiled in December last yea...