Tokyo stocks open mixed on Wall St. gains, strong yen

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Thursday, as buying following Wall Street gains overnight was offset by selling of exporters on the yen’s rapid appreciation against the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve hinted at interest rate cuts next year.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 46.59 points, or 0.14 percent, from Wednesday to 32,972.94. The broader Topix index was down 10.73 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,344.19.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by service and metal product issues, while major decliners were insurance and bank issues.

The U.S....