JIP-led group to take majority Toshiba board seats after delisting

Newsfrom Japan

Toshiba Corp. on Thursday announced a new management structure after its planned delisting next week, with the majority of board members coming from the consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc. that acquired it.

Of the seven board members, four are from JIP, including President Hidemi Moue and Vice Chairman Koji Ikeya, a former vice president of Mitsubishi Motors Corp. Ikeya will be vice president of Toshiba, while the conglomerate’s president and CEO Taro Shimada will continue to serve in his current role.

Chubu Electric Power Co. Chairman Satoru Katsuno and an Orix Corp. executive wi...