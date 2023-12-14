Tokyo stocks fall on yen’s rise after Fed indicates rate cuts in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning with exporters weighed down by the yen’s swift appreciation against the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve hinted at interest rate cuts next year.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 125.20 points, or 0.38 percent, from Wednesday to 32,801.15. The broader Topix index was down 26.25 points, or 1.11 percent, at 2,328.67.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, bank and insurance issues.