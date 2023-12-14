Baseball: Ohtani joined Dodgers’ pitch to Japan ace Yamamoto: report

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman were all present Tuesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitch to Japanese free agent right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto at Dodger Stadium, according to The Athletic.

The Athletic reported the move Wednesday, citing four people familiar with the details of the meeting, after the Dodgers announced a 10-year deal with Ohtani, whose goal is to bring World Series parades to the streets of Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old Yamamoto is one of the most sought-after talents this offseason, having led Japan’s Pacific League in four major pitching categories -- wins,...