Baseball: Hawks agree to deal with suspended slugger Yamakawa

Newsfrom Japan

The SoftBank Hawks have agreed to a deal in principle with Hotaka Yamakawa, a three-time Pacific League home run leader who was suspended for much of the 2023 season by the Seibu Lions after being accused of sexual assault, club sources said Thursday.

The 32-year-old first baseman, who was a member of Japan’s 2023 World Baseball Classic-winning team, became a domestic free agent last month. In August, prosecutors declined to bring charges against him over the assault due to insufficient evidence.

The Hawks finished third in the PL this year and are in need of a right-handed power hitter. The 2...