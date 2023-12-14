Football: J-League clubs throw support behind summer start to season

Newsfrom Japan

A majority of J-League clubs supported the introduction of an August start to the Japanese football season from the 2026-2027 season, with 52 of 60 from the first to third divisions on Thursday approving the move from the current February start.

At a meeting in Tokyo, only one club opposed the proposed change that would bring the league in line with top competitions in Europe, while seven said the debate should continue for several more months.

The J-League is scheduled to make a final decision at next Tuesday’s board meeting.

There have been calls for a shift to a summer start following the r...