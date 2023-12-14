War-displaced Japanese descendants in Philippines visit Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Two octogenarians from the Philippines, who claim to have been born to Japanese fathers in the Southeast Asian country, arrived in Okinawa Prefecture on Thursday for a planned reunion with relatives, according to an organization supporting war-displaced Japanese descendants. Before embarking on the trip, Samuel Akahiji, 81, from Palawan province, and Rosa Antipuesto, whose Japanese name is Masako Kanashiro, 80, from Davao City, expressed their desire to visit their fathers' homelands, seeking acceptance from relatives, as part of their preparations to formally seek Japanese citizenship. "I thi...