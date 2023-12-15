Tokyo stocks open higher after Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street, after the Dow Jones index hit an all-time high for a second straight day.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 284.90 points, or 0.87 percent, from Thursday to 32,971.15. The broader Topix index was up 10.66 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,332.01.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, marine transportation and nonferrous metal issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 142.25-28 yen compared with 141.79-89 yen in New York and 142.00-02 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. The ...