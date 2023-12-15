Baseball: Ohtani says Dodgers’ winning mentality motivated move

Newsfrom Japan

Newly signed Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani said Thursday the fact the team is a perennial playoff contender lined up perfectly with his desire to win and played a major role in the choice of his new MLB home.

Formally introduced by the Dodgers in a news conference at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani said there are many reasons why he chose to sign his record $700 million, 10-year deal, but the ownership group’s lofty standards were key.

“When I had the meeting with the Dodgers, the ownership group, they said when they look back at the last 10 years, even though they made the playoffs ev...