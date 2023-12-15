Baseball: New Dodger Ohtani flicks the script with unusual dog name

Newsfrom Japan

New Los Angeles Dodger Shohei Ohtani on Thursday finally revealed that his dog’s name is “Dekopin,” the Japanese word for flicking someone’s forehead.

“I figured it would be hard for people over here to pronounce it,” the two-way star said during his introductory news conference with the Dodgers. “He has an American name. It’s Decoy, so you can call him Decoy or Dekopin.”

Young people in Japan often flick each other’s forehead in a type of schoolyard high jinks, but why Ohtani chose the name remains a mystery.

When Ohtani was named the American League’s unanimous MVP for the second time in thr...