Tokyo stocks rise in morning on weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning on buying of exporters spurred by improved sentiment, as the yen showed signs of weakness against the U.S. dollar a day after it had swiftly appreciated.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 394.12 points, or 1.21 percent, from Thursday to 33,080.37. The broader Topix index was up 17.64 points, or 0.76 percent, at 2,338.99.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, mining and iron and steel issues.