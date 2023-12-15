Tokyo stocks rise as weaker yen spurs exporter buybacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday as investors bought back exporters and other shares on the yen’s retreat against the U.S. dollar, a day after its surge to a four-month high.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 284.30 points, or 0.87 percent, from Thursday at 32,970.55. The broader Topix index finished 10.93 points, or 0.47 percent, higher at 2,332.28.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, iron and steel and mining issues.