China accuses Taiwan of putting up trade barriers month before poll

China on Friday accused Taiwan of putting up trade barriers over imports such as Chinese farm and mineral products and indicated its readiness to take countermeasures about a month before the self-ruled democratic island holds a presidential election.

The release of a probe by the Chinese Commerce Ministry, first announced in April, is believed to reflect Beijing’s intention to put pressure on the independence-leaning Taiwan ruling party ahead of the Jan. 13 leadership poll.

The ministry said its survey has shown Taiwan prohibited a total of 2,509 import products from the mainland as of late N...