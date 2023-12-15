Baseball: Hawks hand Stewart 2-year contract extension

Newsfrom Japan

The Pacific League's SoftBank Hawks have signed pitcher Carter Stewart Jr. to a two-year contract extension worth as much as $10 million through 2026, a club executive revealed Friday. "He showed us a glimpse of the great stuff he possesses this season, and this contract represents our high expectations for him," the executive said. Stewart, the eighth overall pick in MLB's 2018 draft, became a trailblazer as the first marquee American amateur to begin his pro baseball career in Japan in 2019, when he signed a six-year contract through 2024 estimated at $7 million. Over two seasons in Japan's ...