Japan companies should make quick decisions amid Chinese rise: Thai PM

Newsfrom Japan

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Saturday that Japanese companies in Thailand should make quick decisions in their business operations amid an increasing market share by Chinese companies. Srettha, who is visiting Tokyo for a summit between Japan and ASEAN members slated for Sunday, met executives of several Japanese automakers here Friday and agreed in principle about tax incentives to help them produce more electric vehicles in Thailand, he said in an exclusive interview with Kyodo. The carmakers included Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co., Isuzu Motors Ltd. and S...