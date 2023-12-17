Bullet train operator turns to onboard tech to ramp up safety checks

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's shinkansen bullet trains are renowned for their safety, but Central Japan Railway Co. is looking to improve that record by making more frequent checks at a lower cost through special inspection equipment it has installed on in-service trains. While the most famous name in Japanese bullet train safety is "Dr. Yellow" -- a yellow high-speed diagnostic train that travels on an unpublicized schedule -- the new technology is allowing JR Central to make checks more quickly. Now, the company is even developing an image-recognition system to replace in-person inspections by workers. According ...