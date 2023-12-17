Bullet train operator turns to onboard tech to ramp up safety checks

Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Japan's shinkansen bullet trains are renowned for their safety, but Central Japan Railway Co. is looking to improve that record by making more frequent checks at a lower cost through special inspection equipment it has installed on in-service trains. While the most famous name in Japanese bullet train safety is "Dr. Yellow" -- a yellow high-speed diagnostic train that travels on an unpublicized schedule -- the new technology is allowing JR Central to make checks more quickly. Now, the company is even developing an image-recognition system to replace in-person inspections by workers. According ...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society