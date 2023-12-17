Japan, ASEAN to vow to widen cooperative fields as ties mark 50 years

Newsfrom Japan

Leaders of Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are expected to agree Sunday on expanding their relations in the economic and security fields at a summit to commemorate 50 years of their friendship and cooperation. After the gathering in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his ASEAN counterparts will issue a "joint vision statement" and implementation plan showing future areas of cooperation, such as maritime security and supply chains, according to Japanese government officials. The leaders will also announce the launch of a new initiative for the next-generation ...