ANA, JAL launch scholarship for flight mechanics amid shortage

Newsfrom Japan

ANA Holdings Inc. and Japan Airlines Co. have cooperated in the launch of a scholarship program to address a shortage of aircraft mechanics, with demand for air transportation anticipated to grow. ANA and JAL Engineering Co., a JAL subsidiary in charge of aircraft maintenance, will offer up to 500,000 yen ($3,500) annually free of interest to those enrolled in nine designated training schools across Japan in fiscal 2024 or after, they said. Up to 100 students per grade entering the nine schools will be eligible for the scholarship. Screenings will be conducted if the number of applicants excee...