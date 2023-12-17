Baseball: Ohtani wins Hank Aaron Award as best offensive performer

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named the first Japanese winner of the Hank Aaron Award on Saturday, recognized as the best offensive performer in the American League. The 29-year-old led the AL in home runs this season after hitting 44 for the Los Angeles Angels while also batting .304 with 95 RBIs. Leading all hitters from both leagues with a .654 slugging percentage, Ohtani also had 20 stolen bases and eight triples. According to MLB.com, only Ohtani and Willie Mays in 1955 achieved at least 40 homers, 20 steals, five triples and a .650 slugging percentage in big leagues history. All 30 team...