Chronology of key events related to Japan-ASEAN relations

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a chronology of key events concerning relations between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. 1967 -- Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand establish ASEAN. 1973 -- Japan-ASEAN cooperative partnership begins. 1977 -- Fukuda Doctrine issued, with Japan pledging not to become a military power again. 1985 -- Japanese firms accelerate investments in Southeast Asia following 1985 Plaza Accord. 1992 -- Japan hosts ministerial conference on reconstruction of Cambodia after end of civil war. 1999 -- Cambodia joins ASEAN, membership of regional bl...