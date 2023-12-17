Gist of Japan-ASEAN special summit to mark 50 years of ties in Tokyo
The following is the gist of agreements reached between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at a summit to commemorate 50 years of friendship and cooperation in Tokyo on Sunday. Japan and ASEAN pledged to: -- step up cooperation on maritime security. -- strengthen supply chains. -- promote sustainable energy practices. -- expand people-to-people exchanges in various sectors.