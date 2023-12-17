Baseball: Ichiro goes back to school again

Newsfrom Japan

Ichiro Suzuki continued his offseason ritual of coaching high school students, wrapping up a two-day session with Okinawa Prefecture's Miyako High School baseball club Sunday. The high school is the eighth the 50-year-old Suzuki, who retired in March 2019, has worked with as a special instructor. He said it was a "good omen" that the school is located on Miyako Island, where his first pro team, the Orix BlueWave, held its spring training camps. On Saturday, the school's 17 players took batting practice while the former MLB star threw 448 pitches over the course of an hour and 15 minutes, after...