Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of BOJ policy meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday as investors grew cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting starting later in the day.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 209.66 points, or 0.64 percent, from Friday to 32,760.89. The broader Topix index was down 17.80 points, or 0.76 percent, at 2,314.48.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by real estate, consumer credit and iron and steel issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 142.31-34 yen compared with 142.16-26 yen in New York and 141.96-99 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro...