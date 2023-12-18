BOJ set to retain monetary easing with focus on end to negative rates

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan is widely expected to maintain ultralow interest rates at a two-day policy meeting starting Monday, with board members set to assess whether the price and wage hike cycle is on track to deliver the central bank's 2 percent inflation target sustainably. Financial markets are looking for clues as to when the BOJ will move toward normalizing monetary policy by ending negative rates and scrapping its yield curve control program that keeps borrowing costs depressed at rock-bottom levels. The BOJ currently sets short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent while guiding 10-year Ja...