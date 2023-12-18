Tokyo stocks fall in morning amid BOJ meeting caution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning amid caution as the Bank of Japan starts a two-day meeting, with investors looking for clues as to when the central bank will move toward normalizing monetary policy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 349.80 points, or 1.06 percent, from Friday to 32,620.75. The broader Topix index was down 30.68 points, or 1.32 percent, at 2,301.60.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric power and gas, oil and coal product, and insurance issues.