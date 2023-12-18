Japan plans stamp price hike for letters to 110 yen from 84 yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government said Monday it plans to hike the stamp price for standard size letters to 110 yen ($0.77) from 84 yen next fall at the earliest, as postage operations have fallen into the red due to fewer postal deliveries.

In what would be the first postage price rise in 30 years, excluding increases in line with consumption tax hikes, the internal affairs ministry said it also plans to raise the prices for Japan Post’s standard postcards from 63 yen to 85 yen.

While the hike to 110 yen is planned for standard-size letters weighing 25 grams or less, for those weighing up to 50 g, the ...