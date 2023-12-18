URGENT: Japan PM Kishida vows to take lead in decarbonization in Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Monday that Japan will “take the lead” in efforts to achieve a carbon-free Asia as he spoke at a multinational forum focused on discussing decarbonization measures in Tokyo.

Kishida also said Japan will try to create a huge “decarbonization market” capable of attracting investment from around the world to Asia.

He told his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the first-ever summit of the framework called Asia Zero Emission Community, or AZEC, that decarbonization is a “common challenge” for Asian countries.