Baseball: Mets owner hosts Yamamoto for dinner in recruitment pitch

Newsfrom Japan

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen hosted Yoshinobu Yamamoto for dinner at his home as part of the team’s aggressive pursuit of the star Japanese pitcher, U.S. media reported Sunday.

The big-spending Mets, who already have Japanese starter Kodai Senga on their roster, are one of several Major League Baseball clubs believed to be chasing Yamamoto via the posting system.

The dinner took place Saturday night at Cohen’s house in Connecticut near New York, according to the New York Post and other outlets.

Cohen previously visited Japan with team executives to meet with the 25-year-old former Orix Buff...