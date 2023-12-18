Tokyo stocks end lower on caution about BOJ policy meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday, with investors turning cautious ahead of the conclusion of the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting the following day, as they look for signs of moves toward normalizing monetary policy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 211.57 points, or 0.64 percent, from Friday at 32,758.98. The broader Topix index finished 15.42 points, or 0.66 percent, lower at 2,316.86.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by insurance, oil and coal product and real estate issues.