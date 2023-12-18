URGENT: Nippon Steel to buy U.S. Steel for $14. bil. in all-cash deal

Nippon Steel Corp. will buy United States Steel Corp. for about $14.1 billion in an all-cash transaction, the two companies said Monday. Nippon Steel will make the major U.S. steelmaker a wholly-owned subsidiary once the deal is closed in the second or third quarter of 2024, subject to approval by the U.S. firm's shareholders and U.S. regulators, they said.
