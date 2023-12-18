Football: Fukuoka, Shakhtar draw 2-2 in charity match in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Avispa Fukuoka and Shakhtar Donetsk played out a 2-2 draw in a charity match at Tokyo’s National Stadium on Monday in front of over 600 war-hit Ukrainian evacuees with the proceeds directed to the country’s reconstruction.

The game was arranged by the majority shareholder of J-League Cup champions Fukuoka -- the Apaman real estate brokerage group, which has been supporting the evacuees.

“(It was) a long trip, little tired of course but very happy to play this game...it’s beautiful to see lots of people in the stand,” Shakhtar manager Marino Pusic said after his team had traveled following a de...