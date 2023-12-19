Tokyo stocks mixed in morning amid caution before BOJ meeting result

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Tokyo stocks were mixed Tuesday morning, as investors took a cautious approach ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting as they looked for possible signs of change to its ultraloose monetary policy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 40.80 points, or 0.12 percent, from Monday to 32,799.78. The broader Topix index was down 3.95 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,312.91. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance and food issues, while top decliners were air transportation and land transportation issues.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Bank of Japan