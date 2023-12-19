Tokyo stocks mixed in morning amid caution before BOJ meeting result

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Tuesday morning, as investors took a cautious approach ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting as they looked for possible signs of change to its ultraloose monetary policy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 40.80 points, or 0.12 percent, from Monday to 32,799.78. The broader Topix index was down 3.95 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,312.91. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance and food issues, while top decliners were air transportation and land transportation issues.