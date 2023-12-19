Baseball: Hawks acquire suspended slugger Yamakawa

Newsfrom Japan

The SoftBank Hawks have acquired three-time Pacific League home run leader Hotaka Yamakawa, the Fukuoka-based club said Tuesday. His four-year contract worth an estimated 1.2 billion yen ($8.4 million) is likely to have incentives. The 32-year-old first baseman was suspended for much of the 2023 season by the PL rival Seibu Lions after being accused of sexual assault. Yamakawa's case was referred to prosecutors in May for his alleged rape of a woman in her 20s in November 2022, but they declined to bring charges against him three months later due to insufficient evidence. SoftBank, in need of ...