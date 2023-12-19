Tokyo stocks rise after BOJ maintains ultraloose policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday on buying of exporter and technology issues as the yen weakened and interest rates fell after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultraloose monetary policy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 460.41 points, or 1.41 percent, from Monday at 33,219.39. The broader Topix index finished 16.95 points, or 0.73 percent, higher at 2,333.81.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, marine transportation and food issues.