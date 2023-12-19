URGENT: BOJ chief says more time needed to see virtuous wage-price cycle

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday the likelihood of attaining 2 percent inflation stably is "gradually increasing," but more time and data are needed to see if a virtuous cycle of wage and pay hikes is in place. Speaking at a press conference, Ueda said the BOJ cannot foresee its attainment of the inflation goal "with certainty," after the central bank retained ultralow interest rates at a policy meeting earlier in the day.