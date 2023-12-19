Japan oil firm ENEOS pres. dismissed after hugging woman while drunk

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese major oil company Eneos Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it has dismissed its President Takeshi Saito after finding out he inappropriately hugged a woman while drunk. The company was notified of Saito's misconduct in November through its whistle-blowing system and subsequently asked outside lawyers to launch an investigation, which verified the allegation, it said in a statement. The scandal is another blow to the company, whose former CEO Tsutomu Sugimori was forced to step down last year amid a report that he sexually harassed and injured a hostess at a bar. Saito's inappropriate behavior...